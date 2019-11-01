Post-election, Alberta and Saskatchewan are making renewed calls for separation. But the whole idea is crackers — for now.

The shout rings across the prairies. Omigod, something interesting is happening in Canada!

Fresh from an election which saw your secret boyfriend Justin Trudeau lose his majority, the country is talking about splitting up again. This time it's got nothing to do with Quebec -- even though the Bloc Quebecois roared back into life, gaining 32 seats in the 338-seat parliament, up from 10 (a clear shift leftward in Quebec, though unnoticed as such by most commentators).