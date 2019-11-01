"David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t. I forbid you to like it."
That was The Smiths’ guitarist, Johnny Marr in 2010, responding to the former PM’s declaration of fandom. These days, you wish Marr would deliver a similar edict to Morrissey, his old bandmate, now firmly established as a supporter of the neo-fascist For Britain movement.
