Morrissey's embrace of the far right makes you go back to the old records wondering what you missed. Does the music still sound the same?

"David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t. I forbid you to like it."

That was The Smiths’ guitarist, Johnny Marr in 2010, responding to the former PM’s declaration of fandom. These days, you wish Marr would deliver a similar edict to Morrissey, his old bandmate, now firmly established as a supporter of the neo-fascist For Britain movement.