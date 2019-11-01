Yesterday, the far-right Institute of Public Affairs launched a YouTube video as part of its “Race Has No Place” campaign against the Voice to Parliament. The Voice was a core recommendation from the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, which would allow Indigenous Australians to provide feedback on legislation that affects them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiB84u3J8lk
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.