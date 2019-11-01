Seven seems to be racing to get episodes of The Good Doctor out before the summer of crickets starts.

The Bachelorette -- 886,000 nationally -- was the most watched non news program but not enough to boost Ten’s main channel past the ABC’s. They both tied for third, though Ten again ate the demos. Seven ran another ep of the Good Doctor -- 725,000 nationally and confirmation that Seven will want to be rid of it before it starts its summer of cricket in a week or so. Today had another sub par performance at breakfast (does the axe hover?).

In regional areas it was another usual suspects evening -- Seven’s 6pm news with 484,000, Seven News/TT with 461,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 294,000, Home and Away with 290,000 and The Good Doctor with 277,000.