The Twenty20 came and went without much of a splash as the usual suspects dominated the night.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Another night of fading ratings. Two ageing performers -- The Block (1.1 million nationally) and The Bachelorette (808,000 nationally) -- dominated, while everything else was ho-hum so far as the audience was concerned. The T20 game on Fox Sports came and went. The ABC had more viewers for its main channel than Ten, which confirms how little engaged the audience is in the final month or so of 2019 ratings. Love Island had 421,000 and Seven’s The Good Doctor continued its fade out of the national top 10 with 790,000. Nine’s Today sank again -- 270,000 nationally and 163,000 in the metros. Death throes for the current set up?

In regional areas it was Seven’s 6pm news with 456,000, then Seven News/TT with 453,000, Home and Away with 325,000, The Good Doctor with 313,000 and Motorbike Cops with 306,000.