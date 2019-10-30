Phwoarrr... crumbs... aieeee. The United Kingdom, at time of writing, is going to the polls for a general election on December 12. A five-week campaign (after parliament dissolves next week), with the polling day on a Monday at the eve of winter, when darkness comes at 4pm, it's damp throughout, and sodding Christmas is on the way.
Winter is coming as the UK heads to the polls
With a general election now set for December, both Jez and Boris are gunning for triumph — or disaster.
