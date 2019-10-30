With a general election now set for December, both Jez and Boris are gunning for triumph — or disaster.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Phwoarrr... crumbs... aieeee. The United Kingdom, at time of writing, is going to the polls for a general election on December 12. A five-week campaign (after parliament dissolves next week), with the polling day on a Monday at the eve of winter, when darkness comes at 4pm, it's damp throughout, and sodding Christmas is on the way.