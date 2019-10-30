Well, if you're going to start somewhere it may as well be Perth.
Anthony Albanese's out-of-town tryout of a series of headland speeches went over well enough for a Tuesday matinee on the road. The idea was simple, but with a neat fold-over: Labor is the party of wealth and job creation, but one that's committed to transitioning traditional industries to renewable energy. It's a green new deal in all but name.
That's not a bad first go, though such things will only go so far while Labor fails to address the core question: what, in 2020, is a Labo(u)r party for?
