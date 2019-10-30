Unless Labor's leaders do some more significant soul-searching than superficial posturing on jobs, then they're heading for a repeat of 2019.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Albert Perez)

Well, if you're going to start somewhere it may as well be Perth.

Anthony Albanese's out-of-town tryout of a series of headland speeches went over well enough for a Tuesday matinee on the road. The idea was simple, but with a neat fold-over: Labor is the party of wealth and job creation, but one that's committed to transitioning traditional industries to renewable energy. It's a green new deal in all but name.

That's not a bad first go, though such things will only go so far while Labor fails to address the core question: what, in 2020, is a Labo(u)r party for?