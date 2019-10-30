More than 104,000 Australians have 'gone missing' from the government's employment services system — many of these people are the most disadvantaged in our community.

Last week, I found out at Senate estimates that more than 104,000 people have dropped out of Jobactive -- the government's employment services program.

To be clear: this means that more than 104,000 Australians did not re-engage with the system after having their income support suspended under the Targeted Compliance Framework's "demerit point" system. Many of these people would have made the choice to go without any income at all, rather than engage with the notoriously punitive and difficult program.