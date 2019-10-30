Nine's Today is slouching through another run of poor metro ratings. Is change on the way?

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

The Block managed 1.25 million nationally and it was Nine’s night -- even though Love Island followed with 407,000, as 800,000 viewers of The Block decided they would rather cut their nails, wash their hair, go to bed, read a book or pick out zits than watch it. Bride & Prejudice, Seven’s entrant in the worst TV program of the year, ended up 10th nationally with 713,000. That’s because apart from The Block there was nothing on TV last night, hence the combined share of the networks was 35.2%. In breakfast, another miserable outing for Today with just 261,000 national and 179,000 metro viewers against Sunrise’s 490,000 national and 301,000 metro. Change is going to come at Today. The last month of sub-200,000 metro ratings tells us the bulk of the audience doesn’t want to tune in, and the regional audience is not far behind.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News on top with 510,000, then Seven News/TT with 461,000, The Block with 358,000, Home and Away with 337,000 and The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 330,000.