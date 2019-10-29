In the case of TPT Patrol v Myer Holdings Limited last week, Justice Beach was 22 paragraphs into his 1721 paragraph judgment when he thanked both senior counsel for “plummeting the depths of statistical theory”, adding that he “was not completely convinced about [Norman O’Bryan SC’s] knowledge of heteroskedasticity”.
The landmark ruling that will shake up the class action industry
The shareholder class action industry has finally had a day in court. But in the end, the judge simply said what everyone already knew...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.