Ten pulled out a win in the demos last night with Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Amazing Race.

Nine (The Block, 1.29 million nationally) had a smallish win in total people and the main channels over a wandering Seven (which night is it?). Ten snacked (again) on the demos with Have You Been Paying Attention? at 1.07 million, after the return of The Amazing Race Australia averaged 832,000. That will be the high until the final ep comes around. Love Island is still on Nine. With 433,000 it means Nine slipped from first with The Block to a distant fourth in the time slot.

Seven News/Today Tonight led in the regionals with 544,000, then Seven’s 6pm news with 517,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 360,000 and Home and Away and The Block with 353,000.