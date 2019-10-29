The anonymous 'senior government official' who penned a column criticising the Trump administration is set to release a book. Cue Twitter meltdown.

The world is preparing for Trump’s wrath — or, at least, for a randomly capitalised Twitter spiel — after news that the anonymous author of a scathing column berating Trump’s “petty and ineffective” leadership style is now releasing a book.

A Warning, allegedly written by a senior government official whose identity is still unknown, expands on an op-ed by the same author published in The New York Times last year.

“His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back … It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the author wrote in September 2018.

Trump was livid at the piece, demanding NYT release the identity of the author. “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” the president tweeted.

While Trump hasn’t publicly acknowledged the book, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked it. “It takes a lot of conviction and bravery to write a whole book anonymously,” she said.

A Warning will be published on November 19. Publishing house Twelve labels it as an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency”. The author is represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn who represented the work of former FBI director James Comey.