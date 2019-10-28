Nearly 10 years ago, the series of uprisings known as the Arab Spring began -- triggered by outrage at corruption, Wikileaks revelations, the self-immolation of Tunisian vegetable seller Mohamed Bouazizi and, above all, mobilisation in Cairo. The first uprising substantially entwined with social media -- the then-relatively new Twitter and Facebook -- ensuring the event rapidly globalised.
It’s only a matter of time before the global uprising reaches Australia
Australia may seem buffered for now from the global uprising gripping parts of the world. Don't expect that to last.
