The Block easily handed the night to Nine, but with the ABC in second place you know it wasn't a strong night for the networks.

Sunday saw another reveal night on The Block and that was it -- Nine won easily. The Block had 1.49 million viewers nationally and topped the night around the country. Apart from the usual suspects among the Sunday night news and current affairs pretenders, the ABC drama Total Control was the next most watched program with 729,000 viewers. The gap tells us how bad the offerings on Seven and Ten were.

(It’s a different story on Ten tonight with Have You Been Paying Attention at 8.30pm). Before that is The Amazing Race Australia. Seven has already had this one and wrung every available rating point out of it before dropping it.)