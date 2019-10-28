The long-term shift to a more female workforce has significantly accelerated, with far more jobs for women being created than for men.

(Image: Getty)

A long-term shift to a more female-oriented workforce in Australia has accelerated in recent years, with Australia's jobs boom heavily favouring women as female-dominated service industries expand rapidly.

In the year to August, according to ABS data, 1.4 jobs for women were created for every one for a male, with over 182,000 new jobs taken by women compared to less than 130,000 jobs for men. That's a significant acceleration in female job creation compared to the five years to August 2019, during which 713,000 female jobs were created compared to 573,000 for men.