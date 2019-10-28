In one week Extinction Rebellion went from a group of fringe activists to a household name. This is how they became the biggest story in the country.

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Melbourne (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

From 6am on the first morning of the Spring Rebellion the phone hardly stopping ringing. In a single week of action earlier this month, Extinction Rebellion (XR) went from being a fringe activist group that had only received minor coverage in Australia to becoming a household name.

I was working in the Victorian media team, and there were teams working in similar capacities all over the country. The truth is we had been preparing for this moment for months.

We knew from the start that it was likely to be big news. XR activists had organised a week of non-violent actions all over the country and we sensed the public mood was shifting in our favour.

The potential was there for this to be a huge story -- but would the media bite?