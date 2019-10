The new head of Treasury appeared at Senate estimates this week, with the tough task of restoring his department's diminished reputation. So how did he do?

Treasury Secretary Dr Steven Kennedy (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

This week saw the first Senate estimates appearance by new Treasury head Steven Kennedy, who replaced long-time Liberal staffer Phil Gaetjens after the latter was promoted to head of Prime Minister and Cabinet. How did Kennedy perform?

The question is more important than at any time in recent years because the once-mighty Treasury is now discredited.