DOCUMENT SCANDAL ESCALATES

Labor says it plans to refer Energy Minister Angus Taylor to the police over the allegedly “forged” document used to attack Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, The Guardian reports.

Taylor — who incorrectly accused Moore of spending $15 million on travel, backed up with a questionable council document his office provided to The Daily Telegraph — has denied the incorrect figures were the work of anyone in his office, insisting he relied on files downloaded from the City of Sydney website. Labor asked Taylor yesterday whether he was aware it was an offence to fail to bring information about a forgery to the attention of authorities, with MP Mark Butler warning that the opposition will refer the issue to the police within 24 hours if the government doesn’t first.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Police say all 39 people found dead in a truck trailer in the UK are believed to be Chinese nationals, the ABC reports.

The eight women and 31 men will undergo a “full coroner’s process” to establish cause of death before any of them are identified. Officials have raided three properties in Northern Ireland, with the truck’s driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remaining in custody on suspicion of murder. The British National Crime Agency has been called in to assist with the investigation, saying it has been asked to identify any “organised crime groups who may have played a part”, Nine reports.

AFP PROBES FIGHTERS

The AFP is investigating allegations that Australian ISIS fighters bought Yazidi women and held them as sex slaves ($), The Australian reports.

The investigation, part of a wider AFP probe into Australians in Syria, has collected a number of “harrowing” statements from the women, who say they suffered brutal treatment at the hands of Australian fighters. The AFP has also doubled the size of its investigation into Australians in Syria, with a view to ­draw up indictments against foreign fighters. Meanwhile, new footage has revealed the horrific abuse of a slain female fighter by Turkish forces, with Kurdish sources saying “these are the very same methods [used by] Islamic State”.

The shadow treasurer served at the knee of Wayne Swan. He's at one with the former treasurer. He's Obi-Swan Kenobi. Scott Morrison

The prime minister likens Labor's Jim Chalmers to a Star Wars character (er, who wants to tell him Obi-Wan was one of the good guys?).

THE COMMENTARIAT

The racing industry wants us to forget and move on. We cannot allow it – Mehreen Faruqi (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The industrial-scale slaughter of ex-racehorses that no longer turn a profit has always been an open secret in the industry. But surely on the eve of the race that stops the nation, our top priority should be to stop the cruelty. So where to from here? The federal government must show leadership. A national traceability scheme is the least they can do to ensure transparency, but the horse racing industry needs to go much further. They must make a commitment to stop racehorses being slaughtered. A horse traceability system could include a requirement for knackeries and abattoirs to scan all horses. If they are found to be from the racing industry, the racing industry must rescue them and take full responsibility. In the interim, the industry must buy back any racehorses that end up at abattoirs and knackeries.”

It’s through our stories that trauma can be transformed into spirit-soaring beauty – John Harvey (The Guardian): “Recently I moved from a city I love, with my beautiful wife and two kids, to the bush. My family gathered at our place for the 10-year anniversary of my ama’s passing. I asked my dad if he would say a few words. My dad is a carpenter but also a storyteller. He said: “I don’t want this to be a sad time, or speak of a sad story. I want to share a story of a fond memory I have of your mother for the grandkids and for the family.” And in this moment, as we gathered around the table, he shared a story that lifted our spirits and brought healing to our family. Our stories may come from places of hurt, but they have the ability to unite us as conscious beings, to allow us to grow as people and make our audiences lean in to learn our truth. Storytelling will always be, for me, a process of spiritual strengthening.”

Press freedom still the same old story ($) – John Rolfe (The Daily Telegraph): “Daily Telegraph readers were left with: ‘The elderly … are being … abused … and … neglected … inside our … nursing … homes. … The Government … won’t … tell … you … which ones.’ That edition carried a story I had written on a survey of Australians’ opinions on what the ATO was doing on the sly and the lack of information on mistreatment in aged-care facilities. In both cases, around 80 per cent said they were concerned. As was I. Particularly about the secrecy over what has been going on in nursing homes. To be honest, I thought the claim may be incorrect. What possible reason could there be to hide information that would help people decide if a home was safe for a loved one?”

WHAT'S ON TODAY

Canberra

Ex-military lawyer David McBride will appear in court for the first of two pre-trial applications, after allegedly leaking classified documents about war crimes committed by Australian troops.

Melbourne

Hospo Voice will hold a press conference before mediation with Rockpool over claims of widespread wage theft.

State and federal agriculture ministers will meet to discuss race horses and other issues.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley will address the Rural Press Club on the challenges facing farmers, communities and the environment throughout the Murray Darling Basin.

Chyka Keebaugh of Real Housewives and two of Australia’s top female breast cancer researchers will launch the “Her Lab Coats” campaign by Breast Cancer Trials.

Sydney

Members of Extinction Rebellion who were arrested during the movement’s recent Spring Rebellion will have a bail variation request heard.

Insurance giant IAG will hold its AGM.

Adelaide

A human-sized hen cage will be set up, giving Adelaide shoppers the chance to experience what life is like for a layer hen.

Qantas will hold its AGM for 2019.

National