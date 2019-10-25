The Bachelorette was the prime time frontrunner last night — and that's saying something.

Despite some incomplete data from the ratings gods, there's enough to show it was a night for the sleepers and dozers (AKA older viewers) last night. That is, apart from The Bachelorette on Ten (824,000 nationally). Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels, Ten snacked on the demos and that was the night. Nine’s Love Island again starred -- 396,000 viewers nationally. That is a very, very costly disaster for Nine -- molto expensive to start with and then the very weak ratings.

In regional areas it Seven News/TT with 453,000 led, then Seven’s 6pm news with 452,000, Home and Away with 338,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 289,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 270,000.