Crikey readers discuss drought relief for farmers, and press freedom.

Bernard Keane yesterday highlighted the response from corners the agricultural sector to the government’s ineffective, piecemeal system of drought-relief handouts: it’s not working. Crikey readers were inclined to agree, and had some suggestions on where to go next. Meanwhile, readers continued to discuss the evolving perception of press freedom.

Judy Hardy-Holden writes: I am the daughter of a dairy farmer whose farm lost its viability about 50 years ago when the fertility of the cleared rainforest it depended on was depleted. I feel quite comfortable expressing my annoyance at the deification of Australian farmers. I totally support those farmers who are angry when they operate sustainable and yet watch the incompetents being coddled and supported when they have brought most of their problems on themselves through being too smart to listen to wise advice. No farmer should get a handout more than once unless she or he has made significant changes to their ecological practice. Some farmers don’t seem to realise they need the environment more than the environment needs them.

John Ryan writes: A lot of these farmers are on marginal land, the sooner the government tells them the gravy train has left the better off we will be. This also applies to subsidising miners of all kinds gas, oil, ect.

Pete Steedman writes: Some months ago I wrote a letter to the Murdoch press regarding censorship and the actions of government. It didn’t get a run. Over the next few weeks I noticed the change developing in the Murdoch press, especially after one of its staff was raided. Surprisingly, after six weeks, my letter was published. Why didn’t they do it earlier? Of course we all know the answer to that.

John Bryson writes: Truthful reporting should never be punished under any circumstances.