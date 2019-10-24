The alleged failings of Tracey Spicer's Me Too organisation were exposed last week by a BuzzFeed investigation. Crikey takes a look at how the story unfolded.

(Image: AAP/Tony McDonough)

Last year BuzzFeed Australia's staff numbers were slashed, leaving just a handful of journalists in the newsroom. This week their first big investigation under recently-appointed editor Lane Sainty explored the shortfalls of NOW, the Australian organisation formed in response to the global Me Too movement.

Crikey dug into the story behind the story to look at how it all unfolded.