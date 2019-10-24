He ran water for the Wallabies in Fiji. Nobody asked him to. He just wanted to get involved. Like a substitute teacher at a sports carnival, he slipped off the boots and lurched onto the field to collect water bottles.
Scott Morrison was in his element; mugging for the cameras, taking selfies with players and actively positioning himself next to their genuine celebrity. His message? “It’s not about me, it’s about them. But hey! They like me. See me -- with them?”
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.