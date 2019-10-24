Scott Morrison has made a number of high-profile captain's calls — most of which appear to be his favourite celebs.

Scott Morrison with "well-known Australian and top bloke" Scott Cam (Image: Scott Morrison/Instagram)

He ran water for the Wallabies in Fiji. Nobody asked him to. He just wanted to get involved. Like a substitute teacher at a sports carnival, he slipped off the boots and lurched onto the field to collect water bottles.

Scott Morrison was in his element; mugging for the cameras, taking selfies with players and actively positioning himself next to their genuine celebrity. His message? “It’s not about me, it’s about them. But hey! They like me. See me -- with them?”