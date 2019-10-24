Police are now strip-searching children without proper protocols. NSW's police state mentality is absolutely out of control.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Splendour in the Grass rolled out over two glorious days in Byron Bay in July, 2018. More than 100 artists performed to around 30,000 mostly-young attendees.

A heavy contingent of NSW Police was also present. And, at an inquiry by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) this week, a senior constable told Chief Commissioner Michael Adams QC that he had performed 19 strip-searches of Splendour attendees. The net catch: one Valium tablet.