Seven won total people, Nine edged out Seven in the main channels, Ten did well with The Bahcelorette (808,000 nationally), Love Island (403,000 nationally) remained as a reminder to viewers of how low Nine can go, and Gruen (897,000) lost ground on the ABC.
But a closer look shows that The Block’s fading hold on viewers (1.12 million) barely kept Nine’s main channel in front of Seven’s main channel (boosted by the news hour from 6pm -- 1.38 million -- and Home and Away -- 916,0000). The Bachelorette failed to help Ten past the ABC, although it did some good in the demos. The collective share of the digital channels at 32.6% again underlined how poorly viewers thought of the main channel offerings. Seven returned The Good Doctor -- 847,000 -- which was OK but the days of a million or more are gone. It used to hold up Monday and Tuesday nights, now its on Wednesdays.
