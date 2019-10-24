Free to air ratings once again showed what digital-minded viewers think of network offerings.

Seven won total people, Nine edged out Seven in the main channels, Ten did well with The Bahcelorette (808,000 nationally), Love Island (403,000 nationally) remained as a reminder to viewers of how low Nine can go, and Gruen (897,000) lost ground on the ABC.

But a closer look shows that The Block’s fading hold on viewers (1.12 million) barely kept Nine’s main channel in front of Seven’s main channel (boosted by the news hour from 6pm -- 1.38 million -- and Home and Away -- 916,0000). The Bachelorette failed to help Ten past the ABC, although it did some good in the demos. The collective share of the digital channels at 32.6% again underlined how poorly viewers thought of the main channel offerings. Seven returned The Good Doctor -- 847,000 -- which was OK but the days of a million or more are gone. It used to hold up Monday and Tuesday nights, now its on Wednesdays.