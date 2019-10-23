Good morning, early birds. The government is being pressured to come up with a new working drought plan, and Boris Johnson's Brexit deal takes one step forward and two steps back. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

DROUGHT DRIVE

Angry Nationals will push the Morrison government for a new drought plan, as the NSW town of Armidale nears day zero for dam water, Nine reports.

Backbenchers are demanding a new 10-point plan amid growing unrest over the drought response, which some worry will leave them open to attack from One Nation and other minor parties. A policy document, which passed in a “tense” party room meeting, seeks to establish community drought committees in drought-affected areas, allocating them $10 million jointly funded by federal and state governments. Armidale, meanwhile, has just 400 days worth of dam water left and is looking at the prospect of carting in water on trucks every day if it does not find ground water soon.

DEAL APPROVED, TIMELINE REJECTED

The UK parliament has “put brakes” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal bill, voting to reject the rushed timetable for passage in a major defeat for the PM, The Guardian reports.

MPs have this morning voted 329-299 to allow the withdrawal agreement bill to pass to the next stage of the parliamentary process, but rejected Johnson’s program motion, which set out just three days to debate the 110-page bill. Johnson said earlier today that he would withdraw his bill and seek a general election if he lost the vote.

The EU has indicated it is likely to grant the extension Johnson unwillingly requested.

‘AUSTRALIA STREET’

Nine has reported from “Australia Street”, the small group of tents occupied by ISIS-linked Australian families at the al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria.

Women in the group told Nine that they are scared and want to go home, and are hoping to build enough public sympathy that the Australian government must act. The women say they have not heard back from the government, despite Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s claim that the government is assessing the situation case by case.

Camp coordinator Layla Rezgar told Nine of the danger within in the camp as hard-core ideologues remain, preaching ISIS doctrine and punishing backsliders by killing them or torching tents.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. Donald Trump

The president of the United States compares the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry to a “lynching”.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Roll out water recycling in drought assistance packages – Lisa McLean (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “In Sydney alone, 1.8 Sydney Harbours a year, or 1,000 Olympic swimming pools a day, are flushed into the ocean through outlets including North Head, Bondi, and Malabar. Every drop could be reused to meet all our non-drinking water needs, including toilet flushing, clothes washing, water features, irrigation, and cooling systems. Critically it will provide water for environmental flows: a new water supply to maintain healthy rivers, fish, biodiversity and agriculture. To ensure all wastewater is kept locally and reused, we need new policies and infrastructure investment.”

GST reform needs to favour fiscally responsible states ($) – Dominic Perrottet (The Australian): “Almost 40c in every dollar of our revenue is derived from the commonwealth — primarily through GST payments, which totalled $18.7bn (about 22 per cent of revenue), and a complex web of national agreements, which totalled $10.4bn (about 13 per cent of revenue), and ­national partnerships of $2.9bn (about 4 per cent of revenue). This money is not some sort of fiscal manna from heaven ­bestowed on NSW by a benevolent commonwealth. It is derived directly from tax paid by ordinary people — it’s your money. But are the states and their taxpayers receiving value for this contribution? And does this system create incentives for growth, reform and productivity?”

Blinded by romance, we lack vision for our brown country – Garry Linnell (The New Daily): “Few modern leaders have been prepared to take a view about the long-term sustainability of our agricultural sector. The reasons are obvious. Modern Australia’s ties with its brown land are steeped in the mythology of the 19th century and the stories and poems of men like Henry Lawson and Banjo Paterson, who gave us a world filled with nuggety and courageously pragmatic characters forever living in hardship while stoically defying nature and disease. But that world has long gone. When a devastating seven-year drought assaulted the country in the lead up to Federation, more than 30 per cent of Australians worked on the land. Now, fewer than 400,000 people work in the agriculture, aquaculture and fishing industries out of a workforce that numbers close to 12 million.”

