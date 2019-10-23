Superannuation is reshaping Australia economically and politically... and it's mostly happening out of sight.

Superannuation is one of most crucial areas of public policy in Australia -- and it has the lowest profile. There is no issue that will have as great an impact simultaneously on the economy, on every Australian's retirement, on infrastructure and its funding, and on how power is used in Australia.

Yet the politicking primarily happens out of the media spotlight and is reported only in the business pages. The current fight is over the already long-delayed increase in the compulsory super levy to 12%, but that's only the latest front in a decades-long war.