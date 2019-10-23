It was more of the usual suspects in last night's ratings fight, but the real story was the departure of viewers to the digital platforms.

Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.24 million nationally). Seven’s news (1.4 million) and Seven News/Today Tonight (1.39 million) dominated the most-watched list at first and second, respectively, and that was the night. Seven’s Bride & Prejudice added viewers to average 757,000 to finish eleventh nationally, but that’s because there was nothing on Ten or the ABC to hold viewers.

The real story was the 37.4% collective share of the network digital channels. Viewers again wanted to only watch one or two of the main channel offerings before moving online. In regional markets viewers were just as bored -- Seven’s 6pm news and Seven News/TT had 500,000 viewers each, then Home and Away with 357,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 336,000 and The Block with 328,000. Just five programs with more than 300,000 viewers in regional Australia -- a sign that viewers there are as done with free-to-air as their metro cousins are.