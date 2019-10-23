Lebanon has been forced to endure years of austerity, poverty and unemployment. Its people have had enough.

The fourth day of protest in Martyrs Square, Beirut (Image: PA/Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA)

I grew up in Tripoli, Lebanon, in the 1990s. I remember seeing mothers begging in marketplaces while clutching their babies, and dirty-clothed street kids selling gum or polishing shoes. I remember intermittent electricity, rubbish dumped on streets, broken traffic lights, crumbling roads and bullet-ridden buildings.

That was almost 25 years ago, but the endemic poverty in Lebanon has persisted. Hardly anything has changed. It came as no surprise when pictures of mass protest against the Lebanese government popped up on my TV.