He is an Australian citizen.
He worked with a military whistleblower to uncover and publish a video from the gun sights of an American Apache helicopter in Iraq that opened fire on a group of men and then a van that stopped to help them. The driver of the van was killed and his two children were wounded.
He published revelations that exposed drone strikes, corruption and extrajudicial executions by governments across the world.
His website partnered with internationally-recognised outlets such as The New York Times, Le Monde and The Guardian.
He won a Walkley Award for “most outstanding contribution to journalism”. By this time, he was also the target of an ”unprecedented” US government criminal investigation.
His cause was clouded by a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault and molestation. The charges were later dropped.
He sought asylum in a foreign embassy in London. He did not leave the building for seven years. A UN working group described his situation as a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Meanwhile, virtually every move that the US government made against him has since been used against mainstream journalists.
He was arrested after being expelled from the embassy and charged with multiple counts of espionage and related crimes under the US Espionage Act. He is facing up to 170 years in prison.
His lawyer told the press his arrest set a “dangerous precedent for all media and journalists in Europe and around the world”. The two biggest employers of journalists in Australia responded by publishing pieces which insisted the man is “not a journalist”.
His health deteriorated. At a court hearing to try and delay his extradition to the US, he appeared querulous and confused, struggling to recall his name and age. His application was dismissed.
That same week, the Australian media united to launch a public campaign decrying attacks on journalists and whistleblowers. The name of the campaign: “Right To Know”.
He has received no assistance from his government.
Draco HoustonOctober 23, 2019 at 12:57 pm
Remember how a man jailed by an out of control government, falsely accused of working for the enemies of that government, came back home and told us JA is not a journalist and deserves it? I do.
VascoOctober 23, 2019 at 1:14 pm
I remember well Draco. That gentleman is now a Professor in the UNESCO Chair of Journalism and Communications at the University of Queensland.
maxwellOctober 23, 2019 at 1:15 pm
So do I …The expletive 4th Estate of this country, overall, makes a fine excellent 5th column…the odd exceptions prove the facts of the rule..
MJMOctober 23, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Yep. It’s the first of the two articles linked to at: publishing pieces. U of Q must see something that I cannot.
Thanks Charlie for a great article. It makes a mockery of the Australian msm with their righteous Right to Know campaign and redacted front covers of their print runs. And of our government, no matter which party is in power. When I wrote to PM Gillard opposing her stance on this matter, I got a response from her A-G that contained more weasel words than could be imagined.
John HallOctober 23, 2019 at 1:25 pm
Mateship is dead – if it ever existed after all it rode on the back of the White Australia Policy and the sheer stupidity of Gallipoli.
Our Government is not for the people it is for naked power and greed based on fear (hence our race to WW1, Vietnam & Iraq as the most egregious examples at the behest of a Big Brothers shadow puppetry).
Worse still there are suckers out there who keep falling for it and are willing victims of our lemming race to the cliffs of a neo-Democracy that will consign us to a police state.
Whistleblowers are the true patriots but our political masters crucify them while leaking at their own leisure and convenience – some former politicians should be doing jail time for authorizing the bugging of Timor-Leste and the criminal act of stealing resources from a weaker neighbor – an act of war in my opinion. It’s the height of hypocrisy for our politicians to harass whistleblowers and I condemn all politicians who don’t stand up for them.
Peter RosierOctober 23, 2019 at 1:33 pm
Missing: he helped deliver us Donald Trump thinking (foolishly) that Trump would not try to have him extradited. Would have been better helping Hillary. Now we are all paying for his stupidity. I appreciate the dilemma that Assange has placed us in, which is exquisite, but we should not forget his duplicitous selfish actions during the 2016 election.
Wayne RobinsonOctober 23, 2019 at 2:01 pm
Peter,
I was about to make exactly the same comment. I don’t have much sympathy for ‘him’ for this very reason. The fact that the Wikileaks servers were sited in Russia is suspicious in itself.
appletOctober 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm
The joke on our pathetic media is that the collateral murder video exposed the hilarious murder of two journalists.