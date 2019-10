Just as Boris Johnson seemed to make massive headway on Brexit, his desire for a rushed deal sent him straight back to square one.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Crumbs... Gosh... Boris has only gone and sort of got himself a bloody Brexit, hasn't he?

Hasn't he?

Well uh, gosh, phwoar, yes and no. Last night, the House of Commons voted for the second reading of Boris' kludgy and pretty duplicitous withdrawal bill, potentially taking it through to the debate and amendment stage.