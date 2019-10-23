Our pursuit of 'population, participation and productivity' has created a strong economy. But it doesn't necessarily create a strong society.

(IMAGE: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

After 28 years of steady economic growth, Australia is richer than almost anywhere in the world. But we're also bitter, angry and divided. How can this be?

To help understand, it's worth looking at where our growth has come from. Everything you gain comes at the expense of something else, and Australia’s growth has come at the expense of certain things that hold our society together.