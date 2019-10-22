It's painful, but also oddly satisfying watching your industry get torn apart on Emmy Award-winning television.

(Image: Succession/HBO)

I should hate Succession. Not because it’s bad -- it’s the most lauded drama on TV right now -- but because its characters’ lives are largely devoted to destroying my own.

HBO’s sleeper hit follows the self-destructing Roy family, a multi-generational media empire (and Murdoch proxy), as they jostle for power. The characters are extremely rich and morally desolate titans who (along with many more grave sins) dismantle the digital media landscape. At one point eldest son Kendall acquires and eventually slaughters Vaulter: a multi-vertical youth media giant that’s a clear mix of VICE, BuzzFeed, Vulture, and Gawker. It was a tough watch for me: someone who, until earlier this year, was a longtime staffer at VICE.