Phwoarr... crikey... crumbs! It's been all go in the UK over a tumultuous three days, as Boris Johnson racked up two more failures on the Brexit front, with the current crash-out deadline of October 31 less than 10 days away.
On Saturday, the blond bombsite presented his new EU deal to parliament, the one nobody thought he would get. More on how he got it below, but the crucial thing about it is that, through a series of kludgy measures, it gets a departure from the EU on the prescribed date -- and then mandates 14 months, to the end of 2020, to arrange a formal UK-EU free trade deal. Even that would only be the bare bones of a full deal, which would take years.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.