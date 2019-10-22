Boris Johnson's latest scheme to get his Brexit deal through parliament has hit some major speed bumps.

(Image: AAP/MICK TSIKAS)

Phwoarr... crikey... crumbs! It's been all go in the UK over a tumultuous three days, as Boris Johnson racked up two more failures on the Brexit front, with the current crash-out deadline of October 31 less than 10 days away.

On Saturday, the blond bombsite presented his new EU deal to parliament, the one nobody thought he would get. More on how he got it below, but the crucial thing about it is that, through a series of kludgy measures, it gets a departure from the EU on the prescribed date -- and then mandates 14 months, to the end of 2020, to arrange a formal UK-EU free trade deal. Even that would only be the bare bones of a full deal, which would take years.