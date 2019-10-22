...where the CDPP independently considers that there is a public interest in a prosecution for one of the relevant offences involving a journalist, the consent of the attorney-general will also be required as a separate and additional safeguard ... if such a request came before me, I would, as first law officer consider the evidence.
-- Attorney-General Christian Porter, September 30, 2019
I do not believe that those decisions about who should be prosecuted at the end of the day should be made on the whim of politicians.
-- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, October 22, 2019
What a confused Scott Morrison was ignoring, of course, is that there is no whim involved in the police state we've allowed to be constructed in Australia. Those who embarrass the powerful are punished; the powerful are not.
