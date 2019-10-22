...where the CDPP independently considers that there is a public interest in a prosecution for one of the relevant offences involving a journalist, the consent of the attorney-general will also be required as a separate and additional safeguard ... if such a request came before me, I would, as first law officer consider the evidence.

-- Attorney-General Christian Porter, September 30, 2019

I do not believe that those decisions about who should be prosecuted at the end of the day should be made on the whim of politicians.

-- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, October 22, 2019