After consistently solid ratings throughout its debut season, The Masked Singer hangs up the costumes.

(Image: Network 10)

The Masked Singer’s final reveal did the job for Ten -- 1.87 million viewers for that and 1.43 million for the lead-up. An average 1.65 million for the entire program made it a certifiable hit. Once again that boosted Have You Been Paying Attention to another solid audience figure of 1.27 million

Nine’s The Block averaged 1.21 million, Seven ran third and not really in the hunt. Nine had Love Island (401,000, more than 800,000 fewer than The Block). Seven ran Bride & Prejudice at 652,000, which tells us just how big a flop Flop Island has been for Nine.