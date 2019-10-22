Sometime in 2016, it now seems agreed, Facebook broke traditional politics. The social media goliath is the world's primary vector of fake news, hate speech and climate denial.
Now, in a US speaking tour, Mark Zuckerberg is making it clear that the platform is refusing to do anything about this. It's obviously a huge issue in the US, where the twists and turns of Trumpian melodrama are shaped by fake news. But it's also reflected in Australia's own post-truth politics.
