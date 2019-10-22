Facebook has effectively washed its hands of doing anything to fix the spread of fake news and hate speech ⁠— and Australian politics will continue to suffer the consequences.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Sometime in 2016, it now seems agreed, Facebook broke traditional politics. The social media goliath is the world's primary vector of fake news, hate speech and climate denial.

Now, in a US speaking tour, Mark Zuckerberg is making it clear that the platform is refusing to do anything about this. It's obviously a huge issue in the US, where the twists and turns of Trumpian melodrama are shaped by fake news. But it's also reflected in Australia's own post-truth politics.