Tracey Spicer tried to take on the systemic sexual harassment of women and its lingering damage. For her sins, she's now damned by the left.

(Image: AAP/Tony McDonough)

Another week, another great victory by progressives over the forces of darkness. The latest reactionary villain to be called out and shamed is... Tracey Spicer.

Spicer's alleged failings in relation to NOW Australia, a vehicle established to deal with the torrent of sexual harassment and abuse complaints in the wake of the Me Too movement, were subject to an epic 7700-word takedown by BuzzFeed last week. "NOW offers a cautionary tale," the authors suggest. But it's Spicer, mentioned 100 times throughout the article and whose name dominates the graphic at the top, who is the real subject of the tale and the caution therein.

Yes, I'm an old white male, so my opinion is worthless. I can't Get It, and my racism, sexism, etc should be taken as read; I accept that. Privilege is the sea I swim in.

But despite the prodigious length of the BuzzFeed article, it's not really clear exactly what the criticisms of Spicer are.