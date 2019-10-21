Journalists have one tool to pressure governments into reversing their attempts to punish unauthorised leaking: stop reporting authorised leaks.

Monday's papers advocating the "Right To Know" campaign (Image: AAP/Danny Casey)

Congratulations to the mainstream media for working out that Australia has become a police state where governments, and their powerful friends and donors, suppress embarrassing information under national security, defamation and corporate law and suppression orders. Even News Corp, which has cheered on the relentless extension of national security laws at the expense of basic rights.

The recent history of national security laws across the Western world, however, is that they are very rarely rolled back.