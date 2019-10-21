The Nine papers’ months of bubbling property-price reporting finally came to the boil this morning. The Australian Financial Review was packed with breathless coverage of an apparent spike in residential real estate prices.
National affairs editor Jennifer Hewett used her column to share an anecdote of attending an auction with her son, who “made a few limited attempts to get into the buying spirit at a much higher price than either he or his partner thought they should make … But he was quickly trumped by others willing to purchase a modest two-bedroom apartment at a level that would have been considered fantasy several months ago”.
This is joined by reports on Australia’s most expensive residence selling for $140 million, and “desperate”, “frustrated” property buyers who are “paying ‘well over value’ due to a lack of stock at the top end of the market”.
This follows reporting over the weekend on ANZ economists’ predictions that “Sydney and Melbourne house prices will be growing at more than 12% per annum by the middle of next year” by senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald Shane Wright, as well as the AFR‘s prediction earlier this month that house market growth will return to something “close to boom times”.
Is the hysteria really warranted, or is it just the customary bump in the property market that happens every spring? Of course, reporting in breathless terms on this sellers’ market is in the interests of their Nine stablemate and cash printing machine, Domain…
3 thoughts on “The media is in hysterics again over house prices”
BedeOctober 21, 2019 at 1:03 pm
For many people the dream of home ownership has gone … there needs to be a rethink as to how to provide home ownership to Middle and low wage Australians… there also needs to be a solution to the growing problem of homelessness…
mark e smithOctober 21, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Predictions are notoriously difficult, particularly about the future.
Breathless twaddle about expensive mansions is best ignored. We have serious homelessness problems and no commitment to more public housing or even keeping what we’ve got. Affordable housing for low income people is still around out in the suburban fringes or regional towns as it always was. Problem is the outer urban fringe is really out in woop woop now. And cheap regional housing means towns even further away.
Malcolm BurrOctober 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm
They had their chance at the election and they returned the failed advertising genius who will lead us further down the road of housing unaffordabllity.they didn’t want to know about how pernicious negative gearing is eroding the chance of home ownership for the average wage slave.housing should not have become a tool for speculative investment, it really infuriates me when the media shows up some person in the financial pages as a wonderful, astute investor who owns ten houses when the reality is that he/she has ten poor dopes paying rent on them and thus helping the investor to acquire them.i wonder how many of those eople who are finding it increasingly difficult to acquire a house voted Tory or PHON or Clive Palmer.as the Reverend Charles Kingsley said over a hundred years ago,”They are rightly called the desrving poor”.