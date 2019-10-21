Maria has been homeless for 14 years, ever since she lost her last WA public housing property due to arrears she has since repaid. Her story is not unique.

Last week WA tenant advocate Jesse Noakes noted the structural issues he sees within the state's Housing Authority. Now, he shares the story of those who suffer the consequences.

Much of my work as an advocate involves trying to bridge the gap between my Aboriginal clients and the machinery of government. It’s like translating between different languages. Except, in this instance, the words are the same; it's the context and weighting behind them that is often vastly different.

It often takes a bit of telling to explain why someone is physically incapable of paying the water bill on time or preventing property damage. The answer involves more than a century of government policy, social exclusion and the deliberate destruction of family, culture and worldview.