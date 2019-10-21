Crown is a company that famously shuns the spotlight. But following big splashes in the Nine papers, regular hits by whistleblowers, and staff revolt Thursdays meeting of shareholders is shaping up to be quite the show.

It's hard to think of a company that has endured more leaks than Crown. Now, after a number of negative headlines and scandals, the 2019 Crown Resorts AGM in Melbourne this Thursday is tipped to be one of the most interesting shareholder gatherings of the year.

Big splashes in the Nine papers. Regular hits by whistleblowers who have been contacting independent MP Andrew Wilkie. Then, there's James Packer's two attempts this year to relinquish absolute control of Crown after 20 years as the dominant shareholder. This is going to be an issues-rich AGM at a company which has traditionally strived to avoid AGM scrutiny and shunned answering questions.