Despite attempts to scrub him from history, the Christchurch shooter is being immortalised online in memes, manifestos and now video games.

(Image: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger)

To the sad young men who loiter in the internet’s reactionary basements, the Christchurch shooter is a hero. Following the murder of 51 people in March, three further terrorists have copied the killer's modus operandi; releasing manifestos documenting their hatred for Jews, Muslims and immigrants and attempting to live-stream their atrocities online.

The most recent of these came earlier this month, when a man killed two people at at synagogue and kebab shop in Halle, Germany. These outbursts of Christchurch-inspired violence are an offline sign of the shooter's influence.

In the irony-dense, hate-filled online spaces that radicalised these people, the Christchurch shooter is called a "saint". He's spoken about in reverential tones on message boards like 8Chan and Gab (the latter a kind of Twitter for the far-right). And more recently, he's become a recurring character in a series of alt-right computer games which allow players to re-enact the shooting.