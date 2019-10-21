All ratings pointed to one conclusion: the main channels were not offering much last night.

A very weak night for ratings. Nine won easily with a solid reveal on The Block, Seven and Ten ran dead, and the ABC didn’t care. The networks’ digital channels had a combined share of 34%, and SBS had a double digit (10.5%) share of total people.

Insiders was the 10th most watched program on Sunday, without anything happening in politics — such as an election or a crisis — to spark viewer interest (the size of the audience was the highest in several weeks). That shows how flat the commercial networks were running.

In regional markets The Block won with 411,000, then Seven News with 406,000, Nine/NBN News with 294,000, 7pm ABC News with 293,000 and 60 Minutes with 254,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (34.5%) Seven (24.1%) Ten (15.6%) ABC (15.3%) SBS (10.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (24.3%) Seven (14.4%) ABC (10.6%) Ten (9.9%) SBS ONE (6.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (4.6%) Gem (4.1%) 10 Bold (3.7%) GO (3.4%) 7TWO (3.0%)

Top 10 national programs:

The Block (Nine) — — 1.508 million Seven News — 1.246 million Nine/NBN News —1.084 million 7pm ABC News — 890,000 60 Minutes (Nine) — 787,000 Total Control (ABC) — 696,000 Grand Designs – The Street (ABC) — 686,000 Sunday Night (Seven) — 633,000 Border Security (Seven) — 544,000 Insiders (ABC News, News 24) — 504,000

Top metro programs:

The Block (Nine) — 1.097 million

Losers: None really, well Seven had no juice.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 840,000 Nine News — 790,000 60 Minutes (Nine) — 533,000 7pm ABC News – 918,000 Sunday Night (Seven) — 398,000 Sunday Project 7pm (Ten) — 363,000 Ten News First — 236,000 Sunday Project 6.30pm — 232,000 SBS World News — 142,000

Morning (National) TV:

Insiders (ABC, ABC News) — 504,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 443,000 Landline (ABC) — 380,000 Weekend Today (Nine) — 260,000 Offsiders (ABC) — 210,000 Sports Sunday (Nine) — 156,000

Top five pay TV programs: