A very weak night for ratings. Nine won easily with a solid reveal on The Block, Seven and Ten ran dead, and the ABC didn’t care. The networks’ digital channels had a combined share of 34%, and SBS had a double digit (10.5%) share of total people.
Insiders was the 10th most watched program on Sunday, without anything happening in politics — such as an election or a crisis — to spark viewer interest (the size of the audience was the highest in several weeks). That shows how flat the commercial networks were running.
In regional markets The Block won with 411,000, then Seven News with 406,000, Nine/NBN News with 294,000, 7pm ABC News with 293,000 and 60 Minutes with 254,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (34.5%)
- Seven (24.1%)
- Ten (15.6%)
- ABC (15.3%)
- SBS (10.5%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (24.3%)
- Seven (14.4%)
- ABC (10.6%)
- Ten (9.9%)
- SBS ONE (6.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7mate (4.6%)
- Gem (4.1%)
- 10 Bold (3.7%)
- GO (3.4%)
- 7TWO (3.0%)
Top 10 national programs:
- The Block (Nine) — — 1.508 million
- Seven News — 1.246 million
- Nine/NBN News —1.084 million
- 7pm ABC News — 890,000
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 787,000
- Total Control (ABC) — 696,000
- Grand Designs – The Street (ABC) — 686,000
- Sunday Night (Seven) — 633,000
- Border Security (Seven) — 544,000
- Insiders (ABC News, News 24) — 504,000
Top metro programs:
- The Block (Nine) — 1.097 million
Losers: None really, well Seven had no juice.
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 840,000
- Nine News — 790,000
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 533,000
- 7pm ABC News – 918,000
- Sunday Night (Seven) — 398,000
- Sunday Project 7pm (Ten) — 363,000
- Ten News First — 236,000
- Sunday Project 6.30pm — 232,000
- SBS World News — 142,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Insiders (ABC, ABC News) — 504,000
- Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 443,000
- Landline (ABC) — 380,000
- Weekend Today (Nine) — 260,000
- Offsiders (ABC) — 210,000
- Sports Sunday (Nine) — 156,000
Top five pay TV programs:
-
- RWC: Japan v South Africa (Fox Sports) — 222,000
- RWC: Wales v France (Fox Sports) — 201,000
- RWC: Japan v South Africa Pre-Game (Fox Sports) — 183,000
- RWC: Japan v South Africa Post-Game (Fox Sports) — 130,000
- RWC: Wales v France Pre-Game(Fox Sports) — 71,000