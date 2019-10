The central role that magazines have enjoyed in Australia over the last century has been shattered by an information-rich, attention-poor world.

Magazines are vanishing from the Australian cultural landscape. Once they sat at the centre of Australian society. They could be found everywhere: from barbershops to cafes to doctors’ waiting rooms. Their circulation -- and cultural heft -- dwarfed newspapers.

Now, they feel almost self-consciously anachronistic.