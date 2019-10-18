The new chairman of the Business Council is an ideal fit for the peak lobby group for large companies — the company he ran routinely paid no tax at all.

Former MYOB CEO Tim Reed (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

It's one of the duties of the Financial Review to welcome each incoming chairman of the Business Council of Australia (BCA) as the messiah who will usher in a new era of successful business influence-wielding and agenda-setting. So today, not one but two articles are thrown like palms at the feet of Tim Reed (formerly CEO of tax software company MYOB), who will take over as chair of the BCA.

Jennifer Hewett is particularly excited -- "Reed is a particularly good choice to replace the retiring Grant King" as he has "obvious tech credentials" and "straddles the divisions that can often flare between big and small business." And Patrick Durkin, evidently keen to turn yet the appointment of another middle-aged white guy into a positive, lauds his shaved head, lack of ties and relative youth (49...), under a headline "bald, ballsy and from tech".