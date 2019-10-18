SALE SALE SALE. Seven West Media has announced it will merge with regional affiliate Prime, and sell off WA radio assets to Southern Cross Austereo.

Struggling Seven West Media (SWM) is going to use paper to take over its regional TV affiliate Prime Media Group for around $70 million. At the same time it will raise around $25 million in cash by selling its West Australian radio interests to Southern Cross Austereo.

The nature of the transactions tells us everything we need to know about the weak health of Kerry Stokes' ailing media arm -- it has to limit its cash outflows and maximise cash coming in as it pays down more than half a billion dollars of debt to its banks.