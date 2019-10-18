No one else with parliamentary privilege so regularly gets into trouble for their inflammatory (and occasionally defamatory) comments.

One Nation's New South Wales MLC Mark Latham has achieved a lot in his time on Earth. He is, for example, the only former Labor leader to have the subheading "Incident at Hungry Jack's" on his Wikipedia page. He also has an amazing super power: no one else with parliamentary privilege so regularly gets into trouble for their inflammatory (and occasionally defamatory) comments.

Firstly, as we've noted before, there's an impressive collection of things he's tweeted, written, said and shouted that caused him problems, time and again, with his various employers between parliamentary stints.