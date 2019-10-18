The show is a ratings hit. But, more importantly, it's giving free insights for Australia's TV programmers.

Some of the cast of Gogglebox Australia.

It was Ten's night in the ratings, even though it finished second in total people and the main channels behind Seven. Gogglebox Australia wrapped up the year with 1.08 million and the panel’s take on Nine’s Flop Island (Love Island) was spot on. Nine programmers should have been made to watch that and the outtakes.

The views of the panel matched that of the wider audience for Flop Island -- creepy, rotten and just plain grubby. The Bachelorette did well for Ten -- 911,000 -- and there is, of course, the crossover with Gogglebox in that the Bachelorette herself is a former panel member on Gogglebox. How’s that for duelling banjo themes?