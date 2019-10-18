The George Christensen travel saga made big waves 'down south'. But how do the people in his north Queensland electorate feel about it?

George Christensen’s world is a place inhabited by north Queensland farmers, fishermen, miners and battlers.

While national stories about Christensen often focus on his climate change denial, his attacks on Islam or his conservative stance on social issues like same-sex marriage, locally he is known for going in to bat for sugar cane farmers, or defending fishermen, or securing funding for much-needed infrastructure.

Christensen won his seat of Dawson in last May’s federal election with an 11.2% swing on a two-party-preferred basis, even though his primary vote barely changed at all (it increased by 0.32%). And he was no doubt helped by Labor’s clumsy handling of the Adani mine issue, which saw a 12% swing away from Labor and a 13% swing to One Nation.