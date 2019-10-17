George Christensen calls Inq on his wedding night to address what he has called a 'vile and hateful' smear campaign against him. But key questions remain unanswered...

About halfway through my 71-minute phone call with George Christensen last Wednesday, I asked him whether he had set a date for his wedding to his fiance April Asuncion.

There was a wry laugh, and a pause. “Today,” he told me.

Wait, what? Today he set a date, or today he got married?

“Just been married,” he said, “... and I’m having to talk to journalists about matters that have been brought up in the media and rehashed and rehashed and rehashed.”

He’d emailed me an hour earlier, saying people had told him I’d been asking around about him and claiming "I haven’t had a single call or request from you or anyone else from Crikey".